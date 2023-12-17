MagazineBuy Print

Luton’s Lockyer ‘stable’ after cardiac arrest as Bournemouth clash abandoned

Lockyer could now face a battle to resume his career after the latest health scare.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 07:50 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Tom Lockyer of Luton Town receives emergency attention after collapsing.
Tom Lockyer of Luton Town receives emergency attention after collapsing. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tom Lockyer of Luton Town receives emergency attention after collapsing. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Luton captain Tom Lockyer was in a “stable” condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest that led to his side’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth being abandoned on Saturday.

With the score level at 1-1 in the 65th minute, Lockyer suddenly fell to the turf in a worrying scene.

Hatters manager Rob Edwards sprinted out to the Welshman’s aid and play was paused as the Luton defender received treatment from medics.

Both sides were sent to the dressing room before Lockyer was eventually stretchered off, surrounded by the medical team, and taken immediately to hospital.

READ | Olise’s late penalty gives Crystal Palace unexpected 2-2 draw with Manchester City

There was a standing ovation from the crowd, with fans in the Vitality Stadium chanting Lockyer’s name.

“Our medical staff have confirmed that Tom Lockyer suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,” Luton said in a statement.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

“Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks.”

Around half an hour after the incident, referee Simon Hooper confirmed the game would not restart on Saturday.

Players from both sides returned to the pitch and applauded the crowd.

“We’re relieved to hear Tom is responsive. Our thoughts will continue to be with Tom and his family at this time,” Bournemouth said in a statement.

“We’d like to thank all the medical staff for their quick action as well as everyone inside the stadium for their support and unity during a difficult moment.”

Lockyer also collapsed during Luton’s Championship play-off final win against Coventry at Wembley in May.

The Wales international was taken to hospital and later underwent heart surgery.

The 29-year-old had an operation to correct an atrial fibrillation, a condition the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) describes as causing “an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate”.

ALSO READ | Valencia fights back to hold nervous Barcelona to a 1-1 draw

Lockyer returned to action for the start of Luton’s first season in the top flight for 31 years.

He had made 15 appearances so far in all competitions before Saturday’s match.

Lockyer could now face a battle to resume his career after the latest health scare.

A statement from the Premier League read: “The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town FC has been abandoned due to a player medical incident.

“Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match.”

Bournemouth right-back Max Aarons wrote on social media: “Thoughts and prayers are with Tom Lockyer and his family.”

The Wales national team posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer.”

Elijah Adebayo’s early header had put the visitor in front on the south coast, before Dominic Solanke scored Bournemouth’s equaliser seven minutes prior to Lockyer’s collapse.

Related Topics

Tom Lockyer /

Luton Town /

AFC Bournemouth /

Premier League 2023-24

