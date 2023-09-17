MagazineBuy Print

Wilson penalty gets Newcastle back to winning ways with 1-0 victory against Brentford

Wilson has just signed a one-year extension to keep him at the club until 2025. And he quickly began to repay the faith Newcastle showed in him with the winner against Brentford at St. James' Park.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 09:50 IST , NEWCASTLE

AP
Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring the first goal.
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring the first goal. | Photo Credit: SCOTT HEPPELL/REUTERS
infoIcon

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring the first goal. | Photo Credit: SCOTT HEPPELL/REUTERS

Fresh from signing a new contract, Callum Wilson struck from the penalty spot as Newcastle beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Wilson has just signed a one-year extension to keep him at the club until 2025. And he quickly began to repay the faith Newcastle showed in him with the winner against Brentford at St. James’ Park.

It was the Magpies’ first win since the opening game of the season and ended a three-match losing run.

Wilson converted a 64th-minute penalty and Eddie Howe’s team moved up to 11th in the standings.

Newcastle had not won since routing Aston Villa 5-1 on Aug. 12 and had since slipped to defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

RELATED | Premier League: Man United humbled at home by Brighton

The win should help boost confidence ahead of the team’s Champions League opener against AC Milan on Tuesday.

Newcastle was awarded a penalty after Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken’s clumsy challenge on Anthony Gordon.

Wilson, who was made to wait before taking the spot kick, blasted high to Flekken’s left to open the scoring.

He thought he had been handed another penalty later when Harvey Barnes’ header hit Bryan Mbeumo’s arm. But referee Craig Pawson overturned the decision when asked to review the incident.

