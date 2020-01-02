Football Football Rumour Has It: Neymar prepares fresh Barcelona return bid Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is considering another strategy to return to Barcelona. Dejan Kalinic 02 January, 2020 14:49 IST Neymar in action for Barcelona in 2016. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 02 January, 2020 14:49 IST Neymar is reportedly preparing a fresh strategy in his bid to return to Barcelona.The Paris Saint-Germain star was linked heavily with a move back to Camp Nou during the close season but ended up staying with the Ligue 1 giant.However, Neymar seemingly still has his eyes set on a return to LaLiga's reigning champions.NEYMAR PREPARES FRESH BARCELONA RETURN BIDNeymar is preparing a legal strategy to return to Barcelona, according to Sport.The 27-year-old wants to make the move and let FIFA impose the compensation he will have to pay to PSG to be released, the report says.Neymar has scored nine goals in 12 games this season, having struggled with injuries.ROUND-UPChristian Eriksen is wanted by several European heavyweights. Inter has expressed an interest in the Tottenham midfielder, according to the Daily Mail. Manchester United, PSG and Juventus have also been linked to the Denmark international, who is out of contract at season's end.Staying at Spurs, Napoli and Ajax are preparing to move for Jan Vertonghen, according to The Telegraph. Vertonghen is also out of contract at the end of the season.After missing out on Dejan Kulusevski to Juventus, Inter is setting up to land two major transfers ahead of 2020-21. La Gazzetta dello Sport believes the Nerazzurri will try to sign Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa and Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali.While it is eyeing Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, Inter will try to make Stefano Sensi's move from Sassuolo a permanent one in January, reports CalcioMercato. Sensi arrived on loan in July last year with an option to buy at the end of the season.Daniel Sturridge could be set for a return to the Premier League. The Sun claims Aston Villa could be set to offer the former Liverpool forward, who is playing for Trabzonspor, a return to England. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos