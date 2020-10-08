Football Football Neymar doubtful for World Cup qualifier with back pain Footage published by Brazil’s football confederation on social media showed Neymar putting his hands on his back and kneeling on the pitch. AP 08 October, 2020 09:40 IST Neymar trains at Teresopolis, Brazil. - REUTERS AP 08 October, 2020 09:40 IST Brazil striker Neymar left Wednesday’s training session early with back pains, which could force him to miss Friday’s opening World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told journalists at the training ground in Teresopolis that Neymar had already started getting treatment but that it was too soon to say whether he’ll be fit for the game at the Neoquimica Arena in Sao Paulo.“The next 24 hours will be important to see how he will recover,” Lasmar said.ALSO READ | Gabriel Jesus ruled out of Brazil's World Cup qualifiersFootage published by Brazil’s football confederation on social media showed Neymar putting his hands on his back and kneeling on the pitch.Brazil has already lost two starters for the opening rounds of World Cup qualifying as goalkeeper Alisson and striker Gabriel Jesus are both injured. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos