When ​​​Christophe Galtier ​​​left ​​​Nice ​​​to coach ​​​Paris Saint-Germain, ​​​he had hopes of leading the club to its first Champions League title.

Now he heads back to Nice for Saturday’s league game fighting to save his job after PSG’s terrible run of form. Last weekend’s loss to Lyon was PSG’s second straight home defeat in the league and eighth across all competitions this year.

“That’s far too many. Match after match we’re using up our trump cards,” Galtier said. “Everyone, myself included, needs to be fully aware of the situation and the work that needs to be done.”

The Lyon loss has given second-place Lens and third-place Marseille — both six points behind PSG — a glimmer of hope with nine rounds left.

Predicted 11

Nice: Schmeichel (GK); Mendy, Todibo, Dante, Ndayishimiye, Bard; Rosario, Thuram; Pepe, Moffi, Laborde

PSG: Donnarumma (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

When and where will Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, April 9, 2023, at the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

Where can you watch the Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18.

Where can you live stream the Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

You can live stream the Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match on the Jio Cinema and Voot website and apps.