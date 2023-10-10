MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nike, after criticism, releases Mary Earps goalkeeper jersey

Nike released a replica jersey for England goalkeeper Mary Earps on Monday, after facing widespread criticism for not selling the popular Women’s World Cup finalist’s shirt.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 08:40 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Mary Earps after the match.
England’s Mary Earps after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Mary Earps after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Nike released a replica jersey for England goalkeeper Mary Earps on Monday, after facing widespread criticism for not selling the popular Women’s World Cup finalist’s shirt.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Earps said she was not aware the jerseys would be going on sale, but thanked followers for their “incredible support.”

Earps also said the jerseys had sold out on the same day they were released. Nike would not comment on whether the jersey sold out, or how many it sold, but the shirts do not currently appear for sale on its website or through the England Football Association’s website.

ALSO READ
Nike to sell women’s goalkeeper kits after England’s Earps supports campaign

In a statement to Reuters, the company said that “more will be for sale later this season.”

Earps was one of the standout stars of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this year, earning FIFA’s Golden Glove award. She was voted England Women’s Player of the Year last month.

Nike previously faced backlash from fans and from Earps herself after replicas of the goalkeeper’s jersey were not made available during the competition, which ended on August 20 with a Spain victory against England.

More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition calling on Nike to sell jerseys for Earps and other women goalkeepers.

The England men’s goalkeeper jersey is available to buy on Nike’s website.

Nike announced on August 24 that it would make its women’s teams goalkeeper kits available for fans, telling Reuters it had “secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, U.S., France and the Netherlands to be sold through the Federation websites over the coming days.”

The company did not comment on why it chose to release Earps’ jersey in October.

Nike produced 13 of the 32 team jerseys for the Women’s World Cup. Its England kits became an added source of revenue after the U.S. team, which it has sponsored since 1995, suffered their earliest exit ever in the tournament, creating a major loss in earnings potential.

Sports sponsorship is a major sales driver for apparel manufacturers. Last month, Nike executives told investors the company beat sell-through plans and saw double-digit growth across its global football category in the quarter ended Aug 31, which included this year’s 2023 tournament

Related Topics

Mary Earps /

Nike /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Top five comeback wins by Indian athletes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nike, after criticism, releases Mary Earps goalkeeper jersey
    Reuters
  3. England vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Match updates; Preview, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spurs appoints Lange as new technical director
    Reuters
  5. FIA to take action after Qatar GP ‘extreme weather’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Nike, after criticism, releases Mary Earps goalkeeper jersey
    Reuters
  2. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Koeman hopes injury-depleted Netherlands can upset France
    Reuters
  3. Brazil’s former FIFA World Cup coach Tite to coach Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A
    AFP
  4. Serie A: Dybala out for a month with knee ligament injury for Roma 
    AFP
  5. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Chelsea duo Gusto and Disasi get France call-up as injury replacement
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Top five comeback wins by Indian athletes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nike, after criticism, releases Mary Earps goalkeeper jersey
    Reuters
  3. England vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Match updates; Preview, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spurs appoints Lange as new technical director
    Reuters
  5. FIA to take action after Qatar GP ‘extreme weather’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment