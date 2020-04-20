Hyderabad FC's Nikhil Poojary extends contract until 2023

Nikhil Poojary signed up with Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League football championship extending his contract for the next three years till the end of 2022-23, according to a media release here on Monday.

The 24-year-old Nikhil was the only player to have played in all 18 games for the ISL debutants operating both as a winger and full-black to clock an amazing 1555 minutes on the pitch, the most for a Hyderabad FC player.

“I’m very excited about the future with Hyderabad FC. We have been working with a new philosophy in the latter part of the season and with Albert Roca joining in, it will help all of us immensely,” Nikhil

said in a statement.

“I feel settled here, and signing a three-year extension means I can focus on helping the team as much as I can. The fans have been very kind towards me and their support last season was crucial. I’m eager

to get back to training,” he said after completing the formalities.

For the record, Nikhil made his debut for Indian team in 2017 and featured in eight internationals with the most recent being in the historic goalless draw in Qatar where he started the game for the Blue Tigers.

Nikhil was also one of three Hyderabad players to be named in the National team camp which was to be held in March.

“I know Nikhil and have interacted with him in the past and he is a great professional. He is the one who played the most minutes for the team last season and that just shows how useful he is for us. Nikhil

is young and hungry to develop further, so we are very happy to have a good and versatile player like him on board for the long term,” head coach Albert Roca said.

Nikhil Poojary joins Adil Khan, Mohammad Yasir and Asish Rai who have also extended their stay with Hyderabad FC.