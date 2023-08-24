MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

NorthEast United vs Indian Army, Durand Cup Live Score: Quarterfinal kicks off; NEUFC 0-0 IAFT

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Durand Cup quarterfinal between NorthEast United and Indian Army FT happening in Guwahati.

Updated : Aug 24, 2023 18:11 IST

Team Sportstar
Parthib Sundar Gogoi of NorthEast United FC goal & celebration during match 108 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, India on 24th February 2023. Photo: Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL
Parthib Sundar Gogoi of NorthEast United FC goal & celebration during match 108 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, India on 24th February 2023. Photo: Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman
lightbox-info

Parthib Sundar Gogoi of NorthEast United FC goal & celebration during match 108 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, India on 24th February 2023. Photo: Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Durand Cup quarterfinal between NorthEast United and Indian Army FT happening in Guwahati.

  • August 24, 2023 18:11
    10’

    First shot of the game from Army. But it is a half-hearted attempt from far and Mirshad in NEUFC goal has an easy save to make.

    Army comes charging again. Left-back Shafeel rams into the box and hits one fiercely. Flies high and wide, but the intent is there.

  • August 24, 2023 18:06
    6’

    No rhythm in attack from either side so far. NEUFC attempts to progress with crosses from deep, but there is no accuracy as Army keeper Bhabindra makes easy catches.

  • August 24, 2023 18:03
    3’

    Early foul from NEUFC defender Zabaco and the referee has a word with him. NEUFC making all the early running, but the Army side looks steady against the ISL side.

  • August 24, 2023 18:00
    Kickoff

    The home fans are singing in support of NorthEast, who are donning the white kit. Indian Army in the blue shades for the evening.

  • August 24, 2023 17:44
    The Highlanders are here
  • August 24, 2023 17:37
    Streaming Info

    When and where is the NEUFC vs IAFT Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?

    NEUFC vs IAFT match will kick off at 6 PM on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati

    How to watch NEUFC vs IAFT?

    The match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

  • August 24, 2023 17:33
    Full list of Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal matches

    August 24: NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army FT (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)

    August 25: Emami East Bengal FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata)

    August 26: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)

    August 27: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC (Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata)

  • August 24, 2023 17:24
    NEUFC lineup
  • August 24, 2023 17:17
    All you need to know about the quarterfinal draw

    Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal draw: East Bengal paired with Gokulam, Mohun Bagan SG to face Mumbai City

  • August 24, 2023 17:04
    In other news

    Mumbai City to play Neymar’s Al Hilal in AFC Champions League, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Group E

  • August 24, 2023 16:58
    Two unbeaten sides go head to head
  • August 24, 2023 16:56
    Preview

    NorthEast United FC will take on the Indian Army Football Team in the first quarterfinal of the 2023 Durand Cup on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

    Both sides are unbeaten in the competition so far, winning two and splitting points in their respective groups. The Highlanders are taking part in this historic competition for the second time.

    Drawn in Group D, their season began with a 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong in which Parthib Gogoi scored his first senior hat-trick. Buoyed by that result, Juan Pedro Benali’s side fac

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2023 /

Durand Cup /

NorthEast United FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics C’Ships: Slovakia duo get engaged at worlds after proposal on finish line
    Reuters
  2. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Usama Mir breaks Afghanistan’s double-century opening stand
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United vs Indian Army, Durand Cup Live Score: Quarterfinal kicks off; NEUFC 0-0 IAFT
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Disciplinary Committee opens proceedings against Spanish FA President Rubiales
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund’s Ryerson doubtful for mini-derby at Bochum
    Reuters
  2. NorthEast United vs Indian Army, Durand Cup Live Score: Quarterfinal kicks off; NEUFC 0-0 IAFT
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rubiales World Cup kiss not behaviour of a federation boss, says Ancelotti
    AFP
  4. Bayern’s Tuchel demands stability after topsy-turvy start
    Reuters
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League: Who are Al Nassr’s opponents in Group E
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics C’Ships: Slovakia duo get engaged at worlds after proposal on finish line
    Reuters
  2. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Usama Mir breaks Afghanistan’s double-century opening stand
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United vs Indian Army, Durand Cup Live Score: Quarterfinal kicks off; NEUFC 0-0 IAFT
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Disciplinary Committee opens proceedings against Spanish FA President Rubiales
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment