NorthEast United vs Indian Army, Durand Cup Live Score: Quarterfinal kicks off; NEUFC 0-0 IAFT

- August 24, 2023 18:1110’
First shot of the game from Army. But it is a half-hearted attempt from far and Mirshad in NEUFC goal has an easy save to make.
Army comes charging again. Left-back Shafeel rams into the box and hits one fiercely. Flies high and wide, but the intent is there.
- August 24, 2023 18:066’
No rhythm in attack from either side so far. NEUFC attempts to progress with crosses from deep, but there is no accuracy as Army keeper Bhabindra makes easy catches.
- August 24, 2023 18:033’
Early foul from NEUFC defender Zabaco and the referee has a word with him. NEUFC making all the early running, but the Army side looks steady against the ISL side.
- August 24, 2023 18:00Kickoff
The home fans are singing in support of NorthEast, who are donning the white kit. Indian Army in the blue shades for the evening.
- August 24, 2023 17:44The Highlanders are here
- August 24, 2023 17:37Streaming Info
When and where is the NEUFC vs IAFT Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?
NEUFC vs IAFT match will kick off at 6 PM on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati
How to watch NEUFC vs IAFT?
The match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
- August 24, 2023 17:33Full list of Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal matches
August 24: NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army FT (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)
August 25: Emami East Bengal FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata)
August 26: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)
August 27: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC (Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata)
- August 24, 2023 17:24NEUFC lineup
- August 24, 2023 17:17All you need to know about the quarterfinal draw
- August 24, 2023 17:04In other news
- August 24, 2023 16:58Two unbeaten sides go head to head
- August 24, 2023 16:56Preview
NorthEast United FC will take on the Indian Army Football Team in the first quarterfinal of the 2023 Durand Cup on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Both sides are unbeaten in the competition so far, winning two and splitting points in their respective groups. The Highlanders are taking part in this historic competition for the second time.
Drawn in Group D, their season began with a 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong in which Parthib Gogoi scored his first senior hat-trick. Buoyed by that result, Juan Pedro Benali’s side fac
Latest on Sportstar
- World Athletics C’Ships: Slovakia duo get engaged at worlds after proposal on finish line
- AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Usama Mir breaks Afghanistan’s double-century opening stand
- NorthEast United vs Indian Army, Durand Cup Live Score: Quarterfinal kicks off; NEUFC 0-0 IAFT
- FIFA Disciplinary Committee opens proceedings against Spanish FA President Rubiales
- Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE