NorthEast United vs Indian Army, Durand Cup Live Score: Quarterfinal kicks off; NEUFC 0-0 IAFT

Streaming Info

When and where is the NEUFC vs IAFT Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?

NEUFC vs IAFT match will kick off at 6 PM on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati

How to watch NEUFC vs IAFT?

The match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.