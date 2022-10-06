Omonia vs Manchester United, Europa League: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head record

PREVIEW

Manchester United will get back to recovery process after the 6-3 drubbing to Manchester City. United is currently second in the group with three points from two games.

Defenders Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are among the absentees for United’s trip to Cyprus. Eyes will also be Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched yet again in the derby.

Erik ten Hag insisted that the Portuguese forward is happy at United and could start in the Europa League, just his fourth of the season.

Omonia has zero points and is in last place.

HEAD TO HEAD

This is the first meeting between the Cyprus club and Manchester United.

PREDICTED XI

Omonia (3-5-2): Fabiano - Miletic, Yuste, Panagiotou - Matthews, Charalampous, Papoulis, Dikserand, Lecjaks - Ansarifard, Bruno

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea - Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw - Casemiro, Eriksen - Antony, Fernandes, Elanga - Martial

Touch down in Cyprus as we settle into new territory with some matchday insight from the boss 💪#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2022

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Omonia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match will start at 5:45 pm BST/ 10:15 pm IST on Thursday.

The match will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV.