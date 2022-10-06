Football

Omonia vs Manchester United, Europa League: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head record

Omonia vs Manchester United, Europa League: All you need to know before Omonia vs Manchester United Group E match at GSP Stadium.

Team Sportstar
06 October, 2022 19:34 IST
06 October, 2022 19:34 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo during a practice session before the side’s Europa League match.

Cristiano Ronaldo during a practice session before the side’s Europa League match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Omonia vs Manchester United, Europa League: All you need to know before Omonia vs Manchester United Group E match at GSP Stadium.

PREVIEW

Manchester United will get back to recovery process after the 6-3 drubbing to Manchester City. United is currently second in the group with three points from two games.

Defenders Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are among the absentees for United’s trip to Cyprus. Eyes will also be Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched yet again in the derby.

Erik ten Hag insisted that the Portuguese forward is happy at United and could start in the Europa League, just his fourth of the season.

Omonia has zero points and is in last place.

HEAD TO HEAD

This is the first meeting between the Cyprus club and Manchester United.

PREDICTED XI

Omonia (3-5-2): Fabiano - Miletic, Yuste, Panagiotou - Matthews, Charalampous, Papoulis, Dikserand, Lecjaks - Ansarifard, Bruno

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea - Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw - Casemiro, Eriksen - Antony, Fernandes, Elanga - Martial

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Omonia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match will start at 5:45 pm BST/ 10:15 pm IST on Thursday.

The match will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us