Football

On This Day: Messi scores hat-trick against Real to become El Clasico all-time top goalscorer

It was Messi’s second hat-trick in consecutive matches as he became the all-time top scorer in Clasicos with 21 goals, surpassing Real legend Alfredo Di Stefano.

Team Sportstar
23 March, 2023 12:59 IST
23 March, 2023 12:59 IST
Sorcerer supreme: By the time Messi left Barca in 2021, he had scored 26 goals against Real Madrid.

Sorcerer supreme: By the time Messi left Barca in 2021, he had scored 26 goals against Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AP/FILE IMAGE

It was Messi’s second hat-trick in consecutive matches as he became the all-time top scorer in Clasicos with 21 goals, surpassing Real legend Alfredo Di Stefano.

On this day in 2014, Lionel Messi scored three past Diego Lopez as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-3 to keep its title hopes intact at the Santiago Burnabeu.

It was Messi’s second hat-trick in consecutive matches as he became the all-time top scorer in Clasicos with 21 goals, surpassing Real legend Alfredo Di Stefano (18). By the time he left Barca in 2021, he had scored 26 goals against Real Madrid.

Barcelona went on to finish second that season with 67 points and lost the title to Atletico Madrid, which secured 70, by the barest of margins.

Currently, Messi is third on the list of top goalscorers in men’s international football with 98 goals. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo leads the chart with 118 goals in 195 appearances, closely followed by Iranian legend Ali Daei.

Watch the moment when Messi became El Clasico’s all-time top goalscorer:

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us