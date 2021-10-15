Football

Paraguay sacks coach Berizzo after Bolivia defeat

Paraguay has sacked head coach Eduardo Berizzo following Thursday's 4-0 defeat at Bolivia in its 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Eduardo Berizzo gestures during a World Cup qualifying contest between Paraguay and Bolivia on October 14 in Miraflores, Bolivia. - GETTY IMAGES

Paraguay has sacked head coach Eduardo Berizzo following Thursday's 4-0 defeat at Bolivia in its 2022 World Cup qualifier, the country's football federation said.

Berizzo took over in February 2019 after Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio resigned.

The Paraguay Football Association (APF) said in a statement on Twitter that it will announce the new coaching staff shortly.

 

Paraguay is eighth in the 10-team South American qualifying group on 12 points after 12 games, four points behind Uruguay in fifth.

The top four qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

