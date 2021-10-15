Paraguay sacks coach Berizzo after Bolivia defeat

Paraguay has sacked head coach Eduardo Berizzo following Thursday's 4-0 defeat at Bolivia in its 2022 World Cup qualifier, the country's football federation said.

Berizzo took over in February 2019 after Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio resigned.

The Paraguay Football Association (APF) said in a statement on Twitter that it will announce the new coaching staff shortly.

La APF comunica que se dan por terminadas las funciones de Eduardo Berizzo al frente de la Selección Paraguaya Absoluta.

Le deseamos el mejor de los éxitos. Informamos que los próximos días se comunicarán los integrantes de la nueva conducción técnica de nuestra querida Albirroja pic.twitter.com/VJ9dhFcEbl — APF (@APFOficial) October 15, 2021

Paraguay is eighth in the 10-team South American qualifying group on 12 points after 12 games, four points behind Uruguay in fifth.

The top four qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.