Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain Olympic men’s football team cleared to select two players who changed nationality

Leeds forward Mateo Joseph had played for England at Under-20 level and Juventus defender Dean Huijsen represented Netherlands national youth teams.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 08:17 IST , Lausanne - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE - The Spanish team at the Paris Olympics got permission Thursday from the IOC to select two players who previously played for other countries.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE - The Spanish team at the Paris Olympics got permission Thursday from the IOC to select two players who previously played for other countries. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE - The Spanish team at the Paris Olympics got permission Thursday from the IOC to select two players who previously played for other countries. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Spanish team for men’s football at the Paris Olympics got permission Thursday from the IOC to select two players who previously played for other countries.

Leeds forward Mateo Joseph had played for England at Under-20 level and Juventus defender Dean Huijsen represented Netherlands national youth teams.

Both Spain-born Joseph and Huijsen recently changed eligibility through FIFA to play for Spain at Under-21 level, and those moves are now also recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

Spain won its only Olympic title in men’s soccer in 1992, when Pep Guardiola played. Spain took silver in Tokyo three years ago when its squad included current senior players Unai Simón, Pedri and Dani Olmo.

At the Paris Olympics, Spain will play in a group with Egypt, Uzbekistan and the Dominican Republic in the 16-nation men’s soccer tournament that starts July 24, two days before the opening ceremony. Argentina, Israel, Ukraine and the United States also qualified.

The IOC approved changes of Olympic nationality for 11 athletes Thursday, including two former Russians. Denis Taradin can compete in sailing for Cyprus and wrestler Chermen Valiev is now eligible for Albania.

