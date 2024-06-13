MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe absent from open training session with France ahead of European Championship

Mbappe and Kingsley Coman were missing from the group of players that emerged for training at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 22:50 IST , Paderborn - 1 MIN READ

AP
Mbappe, who recently moved to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to be one of the stars of the tournament.
Mbappe, who recently moved to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to be one of the stars of the tournament. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mbappe, who recently moved to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to be one of the stars of the tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

France striker Kylian Mbappe was absent when the squad took part in an open practice session at its European Championship base on Thursday.

Mbappe and Kingsley Coman were missing from the group of players that emerged for training at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn ahead of Euro 2024.

An estimated 4,000 people were there to watch the session.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Top debutants to watch out for at European Championships

French sports daily L’Equipe reported that Mbappe, who trained normally on Wednesday, was doing individual work in the gym instead. He was later seen signing autographs for fans.

France’s first game is against Austria in Group D on Monday.

Mbappe, who recently moved to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to be one of the stars of the tournament.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

France /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: NED 74/3 (10 overs), Target - 160; Vikram cameo ends on 26
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe absent from open training session with France ahead of European Championship
    AP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Versatile bowling attack bodes well for West Indies as two-time champion eyes revival of fortunes
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Indian archers aim for team quotas in final Paris Olympics Qualifiers
    PTI
  5. Praggnanandhaa vindicates ‘Big Boys Club’ credentials with impressive Norway Chess 2024 showing
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe absent from open training session with France ahead of European Championship
    AP
  2. Euro 2024: Who is the most successful team in the European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Youngest and oldest players to take part in European Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 full injury list: Which players are injured and ruled out of European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Top debutants to watch out for at European Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: NED 74/3 (10 overs), Target - 160; Vikram cameo ends on 26
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe absent from open training session with France ahead of European Championship
    AP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Versatile bowling attack bodes well for West Indies as two-time champion eyes revival of fortunes
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Indian archers aim for team quotas in final Paris Olympics Qualifiers
    PTI
  5. Praggnanandhaa vindicates ‘Big Boys Club’ credentials with impressive Norway Chess 2024 showing
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment