Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe absent from open training session with France ahead of European Championship

France striker Kylian Mbappe was absent when the squad took part in an open practice session at its European Championship base on Thursday.

Mbappe and Kingsley Coman were missing from the group of players that emerged for training at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn ahead of Euro 2024.

An estimated 4,000 people were there to watch the session.

French sports daily L’Equipe reported that Mbappe, who trained normally on Wednesday, was doing individual work in the gym instead. He was later seen signing autographs for fans.

France’s first game is against Austria in Group D on Monday.

Mbappe, who recently moved to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to be one of the stars of the tournament.