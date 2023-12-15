MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Champions League: PSG gets first win; Chelsea, Haecken play out 1-1 draw

Goals either side of the break from Grace Geyoro and Marie-Antoinette Katoto gave PSG its first win of the campaign, despite Valentina Giacinti pulling one back for Roma in the second half.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 08:35 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Paris Saint Germain’s Grace Geyoro (L) celebrates with Sakina Karchaoui (R) after scoring her team’s first goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League Group C match against AS Roma.
Paris Saint Germain’s Grace Geyoro (L) celebrates with Sakina Karchaoui (R) after scoring her team’s first goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League Group C match against AS Roma. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Paris Saint Germain’s Grace Geyoro (L) celebrates with Sakina Karchaoui (R) after scoring her team’s first goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League Group C match against AS Roma. | Photo Credit: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain broke its duck in the Women’s Champions League with a 2-1 win against Roma on Thursday as Chelsea and Haecken played out a goalless draw in London.

Goals either side of the break from Grace Geyoro and Marie-Antoinette Katoto gave PSG its first win of the campaign, despite Valentina Giacinti pulling one back for Roma in the second half.

Geyoro sent the ‘keeper the wrong way from the spot right on the stroke of half-time and then just one minute after the interval, Katoto doubled the hosts’ lead from close range following slick PSG passing.

ALSO READ | Europa League: Late Pedro goal gives Brighton win over Marseille and top spot in group

Katarzyna Kiedrzynek saved brilliantly from Manuela Giugliano’s penalty in the 54th minute before Giacinti produced a fine finish to set the Parc des Princes’ nerves jangling with just over 30 minutes remaining.

Earlier, Group C table toppers Bayern Munich were held at home by Ajax with Chasity Grant’s goal wiping out Lea Schueller’s second-minute opener.

Chelsea and Swedish side Haecken, the only two undefeated teams in Group D, drew 0-0 at Stamford Bridge, while Paris FC claimed a 2-1 victory at home against Real Madrid thanks to two strikes from Julie Dufour and Gaetane Thiney in the first six minutes.

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea dominated the match but was unable to break down Haecken, which remains top on seven points, with Erin Cuthbert hitting the bar and Lauren James being denied by an excellent Jennifer Falk.

Related Topics

UEFA Women's Champions League /

Women's Champions League /

Paris Saint-Germain /

PSG /

AS Roma /

Roma /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs England Women LIVE Score, Only Test Day 2: IND 428 all out, Ecclestone picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s one-off Test: Batters shine as India ends Day 1 at 410/7
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2023-24: ‘Vulnerable’ Barcelona under scrutiny as it heads to Valencia
    AFP
  4. Turkish club president given permanent ban for punching referee
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Champions League: PSG gets first win; Chelsea, Haecken play out 1-1 draw
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Turkish club president given permanent ban for punching referee
    Reuters
  2. Women’s Champions League: PSG gets first win; Chelsea, Haecken play out 1-1 draw
    AFP
  3. Messi, Haaland in FIFA Best player finalists; Bonmati, Hermoso in women’s shortlist
    AP
  4. Serie A preview: Inter battles defensive woes ahead of Lazio clash
    Reuters
  5. Football clubs in England, Saudi Arabia fuel record $888M spend on agents fees in transfers
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs England Women LIVE Score, Only Test Day 2: IND 428 all out, Ecclestone picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s one-off Test: Batters shine as India ends Day 1 at 410/7
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2023-24: ‘Vulnerable’ Barcelona under scrutiny as it heads to Valencia
    AFP
  4. Turkish club president given permanent ban for punching referee
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Champions League: PSG gets first win; Chelsea, Haecken play out 1-1 draw
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment