Former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert has been appointed manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor on a two-year contract, the Super Lig club announced on Friday.
Kluivert, 46, has coached Curacao and was part of the Netherlands coaching staff under Louis van Gaal from 2012-2014.
He enjoyed success in his playing career, winning the Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam in 1995 and La Liga with Barcelona in 1999. He hung up his boots in 2008.
Adana finished fourth in the top tier last season.
Latest on Sportstar
- Kluivert named manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor
- Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 4, quarterfinals: North, Central near semifinal berth
- McLaren seeks review of Norris’ Canadian GP penalty
- Mbappe and Les Bleus call for end to violence in France
- Mallya’s former Force India F1 deputy Fernley dead at 70
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE