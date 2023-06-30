MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Chelsea exodus continues as Loftus-Cheek leaves for AC Milan

The England midfielder will replace Italy’s Sandro Tonali, who is set to move to Newcastle for around 80 million euros as Milan takes a new direction without Paolo Maldini.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 22:57 IST , Milan, Italy - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The 27-year-old joins fellow England international and Chelsea Academy graduate Fikayo Tomori at the San Siro.
The 27-year-old joins fellow England international and Chelsea Academy graduate Fikayo Tomori at the San Siro. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The 27-year-old joins fellow England international and Chelsea Academy graduate Fikayo Tomori at the San Siro. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed for AC Milan from Chelsea, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

Midfielder Loftus-Cheek arrives at Milan for a reported fee of around 21 million euros ($22.8 million) after spending his entire career as a Chelsea player, apart from two loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Milan said in a statement that Loftus-Cheek has signed a four-year contract which Italian media report is worth four million euros a season.

The 27-year-old joins fellow England international and Chelsea Academy graduate Fikayo Tomori at the San Siro.

ALSO READ: Manchester United agrees to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

He will replace Italy’s Sandro Tonali, who is set to move to Newcastle for around 80 million euros as Milan takes a new direction without Paolo Maldini.

Milan icon Maldini was sacked from his role as technical director alongside sporting director Frederic Massara earlier this month, a move which angered fans.

Loftus-Cheek has 10 international caps although he hasn’t featured for England since 2018.

He will not be the only Chelsea youth product to leave this summer as Mason Mount is set for a big-money move to Manchester United.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Ruben Loftus-Cheek /

Chelsea /

AC Milan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Chelsea exodus continues as Loftus-Cheek leaves for AC Milan
    AFP
  2. Shreyanka set to become first Indian to play in Women’s Caribbean Premier League
    PTI
  3. Ashes 2nd Test: Australia extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord’s
    AP
  4. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Rain cuts short final session; Australia leads England by 221 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF Championship 2023: India coach Stimac suspended for two games after red-card against Kuwait
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Chelsea exodus continues as Loftus-Cheek leaves for AC Milan
    AFP
  2. Shreyanka set to become first Indian to play in Women’s Caribbean Premier League
    PTI
  3. Atletico Madrid will go back to its previous club emblem after fan vote
    AP
  4. SAFF Championship 2023: India coach Stimac suspended for two games after red-card against Kuwait
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cardiff says FIFA ordered club to pay Nantes instalments of Sala transfer fee
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Chelsea exodus continues as Loftus-Cheek leaves for AC Milan
    AFP
  2. Shreyanka set to become first Indian to play in Women’s Caribbean Premier League
    PTI
  3. Ashes 2nd Test: Australia extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord’s
    AP
  4. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Rain cuts short final session; Australia leads England by 221 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF Championship 2023: India coach Stimac suspended for two games after red-card against Kuwait
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment