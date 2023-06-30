MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Inter confirms departure of former captain Skriniar for free ahead of PSG switch

The 28-year-old won the 2021 Serie A title, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups with Inter, who were also losing Champions League finalists earlier this month.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 18:05 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Inter failed to sell him to PSG in the January transfer window and stripped him of the captaincy in February after he refused to renew his contract. | Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO GAROFALO
Slovakia’s captain Milan Skriniar will leave Inter Milan as a free agent ahead of a move to Paris Saint-Germain after the Serie A club confirmed his departure on Friday.

“Six seasons full of victories and accomplishments: here ends Milan Skriniar’s adventure in the Inter shirt,” Inter said in a short statement.

Skriniar’s Inter contract expires on Friday, after which he will be free to move to French champion PSG.

ALSO READ: Rafael Leao extends AC Milan deal until 2028

Skriniar hasn’t played for Inter since March and had spinal surgery the following month.

He missed a thrilling end to the season which also included victory over city rivals AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final.

Relations between player and club had become strained at the turn of the year.

Inter failed to sell him to PSG in the January transfer window and stripped him of the captaincy in February after he refused to renew his contract.

