Jose Mourinho will miss the opening two matches of the Serie A season after Italy’s football federation handed the Roma coach a 10-day ban for calling a referee “the worst” he had ever seen.
In a statement, the FIGC’s disciplinary tribunal said that Mourinho would serve the ban “from the beginning of the next league season” which starts on the weekend of August 19-20.
RELATED: Mourinho banned by UEFA from 4 European games for insulting referee
Mourinho and Roma were both fined 50,000 euros ($54,000) for his comments about Daniele Chiffi, which came after Roma’s 1-1 Italian league draw at Monza early last month.
The 60-year-old clashed with Chiffi during the match and afterwards said he was “the worst referee I have encountered in my entire career”.
“He is awful, he doesn’t make any human connection and he has no empathy,” he added.
Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season and was the Europa League runner-up last season.
Latest on Sportstar
- Jose Mourinho handed two-match Serie A ban for referee rant
- Ashes 2023: Steve Smith becomes second fastest batter to reach 9,000 Test runs
- Global Chess League 2023: Carlsen beats Anand, SG Alpine Warriors goes top of the table
- McDonald upsets top-seeded Fritz to reach quarterfinals at Eastbourne International
- Wembanyama poised to make NBA Summer League debut in Las Vegas
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE