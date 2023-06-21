MagazineBuy Print

Mourinho banned by UEFA from 4 European games for insulting referee

Footage circulated after the May 31 final of the Roma coach approaching English referee Anthony Taylor in the garage in Budapest and calling him a “disgrace” with an expletive.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 21:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho takes off his runners-up medal after the Europa Cup final.
AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho takes off his runners-up medal after the Europa Cup final. | Photo Credit: JOHN SIBLEY
AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho takes off his runners-up medal after the Europa Cup final. | Photo Credit: JOHN SIBLEY

José Mourinho was banned from four European games by UEFA on Wednesday for verbally abusing the Europa League final referee in a stadium garage after Roma lost to Sevilla.

Footage circulated after the May 31 final of the Roma coach approaching English referee Anthony Taylor in the garage in Budapest and calling him a “disgrace” with an expletive.

READ MORE: Roma signs Europa League winner Ndicka from Eintracht Frankfurt

Roma lost a penalty shootout to Sevilla after a 1-1 draw which was the Italian club’s last chance to qualify for the Champions League next season

Mourinho is set to serve the ban in the Europa League group stage starting in September, after being found guilty of “directing abusive language at a match official,” UEFA said in a statement announcing its disciplinary panel’s verdict.

The ban is double the minimum two-game ban required by UEFA disciplinary rules.

One day after the final, Taylor and his family were harassed by Roma fans at the airport in Budapest.

UEFA also fined Roma 50,000 euros and will block the club selling tickets for its next away game in the Europa League. The charges included “lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances,” UEFA said.

Roma must also contact the Hungarian soccer federation to settled damages caused by its fans at Puskas Arena.

Jose Mourinho /

Roma /

Europa League

