Man United agrees to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($69 million).

The agreement was confirmed on Thursday by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been on-going since the end of the Premier League season.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

United will also have to pay a further 5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on meeting certain targets.