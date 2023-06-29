MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Man United agrees to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Mount, who has been at Chelsea since the age of six, will sign a five-year contract with Manchester United, with the option of a further 12 months.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 21:49 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount.
Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount. | Photo Credit: AP
Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($69 million).

The agreement was confirmed on Thursday by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been on-going since the end of the Premier League season.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

READ | De Gea at odds with modern goalkeeping? Why Manchester United could look beyond its Spanish custodian of 10 years

Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

United will also have to pay a further 5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on meeting certain targets.

