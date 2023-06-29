Man United agrees to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($69 million).
The agreement was confirmed on Thursday by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been on-going since the end of the Premier League season.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.
Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.
United will also have to pay a further 5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on meeting certain targets.
