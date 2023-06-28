MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea exodus continues as Edouard Mendy joins Saudi side Al-Ahli

N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have already made moves to the lucrative Saudi Pro League during this transfer window. Hakim Ziyech is also expected to join Al-Nassr.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 22:51 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Mendy, 31, joined Chelsea from French team Rennes in 2020 and went on to win the Champions League in his first season at the club.
Mendy, 31, joined Chelsea from French team Rennes in 2020 and went on to win the Champions League in his first season at the club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mendy, 31, joined Chelsea from French team Rennes in 2020 and went on to win the Champions League in his first season at the club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joined Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli on Wednesday, becoming the latest Chelsea player to head to the oil-rich kingdom.

N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have already made moves to the lucrative Saudi Pro League during this transfer window. Hakim Ziyech is also expected to join Al-Nassr, where he will team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Ahli and Chelsea both confirmed the move. In a video posted on Al-Ahli social media channels, Mendy is wearing a shirt which reads 2026 on the back, likely in reference to the length of his contract.

RELATED: Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal signs Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea

No financial details were given but media reports said the fee was 17 million pounds ($21.5 million).

Mendy, 31, joined Chelsea from French team Rennes in 2020 and went on to win the Champions League in his first season at the club. The Senegal goalkeeper also lifted the Club World Cup the following year.

He made 105 appearances in all competitions, but was reduced to back-up keeper last season after Kepa Arrizabalaga established himself as first choice.

It was reported that new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino intends to keep Arrizabalaga as his No. 1 keeper.

ALSO READ: Chelsea signs 17-year-old Jamaica international Richards

Mendy is part of an ambitious recruitment drive being carried out by Saudi Arabia this summer and is one of a host of players from Europe’s top leagues to make the move.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December and Karim Benzema signed for Al-Ittihad at the end of the season.

Kante has also joined Saudi champion Al-Ittihad, while Koulibaly and Ruben Neves have signed for Al-Hilal.

Related stories

Related Topics

Edouard Mendy /

Al-Ahli /

Chelsea /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea exodus continues as Edouard Mendy joins Saudi side Al-Ahli
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Root dismisses Head, Green; Australia 316/5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Caeleb Dressel qualifies for 50-meter butterfly final at the US national championships
    AP
  4. Tsitsipas crashes out of Mallorca Open ahead of Wimbledon
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea exodus continues as Edouard Mendy joins Saudi side Al-Ahli
    Reuters
  2. SAFF Championship 2023: Bangladesh beats Bhutan 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lisbon to host 2025 Women’s Champions League final
    Reuters
  4. Indumathi strikes as Tamil Nadu downs Haryana to win the senior National Women’s Football Champion
    Team Sportstar
  5. Stimac to learn touchline fate on June 29
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea exodus continues as Edouard Mendy joins Saudi side Al-Ahli
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Root dismisses Head, Green; Australia 316/5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Caeleb Dressel qualifies for 50-meter butterfly final at the US national championships
    AP
  4. Tsitsipas crashes out of Mallorca Open ahead of Wimbledon
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment