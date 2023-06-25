MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea signs 17-year-old Jamaica international Richards

The 17-year-old, currently at the Kingston-based Phoenix All Stars Academy, made his senior international debut in March and won his third cap this month in a friendly against Qatar.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 07:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A general view outside the Stamford Bridge stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United in London on May 28, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: A general view outside the Stamford Bridge stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United in London on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: A general view outside the Stamford Bridge stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United in London on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Chelsea has completed the signing of Jamaica international striker Dujuan Richards, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 17-year-old, currently at the Kingston-based Phoenix All Stars Academy, made his senior international debut in March and won his third cap this month in a friendly against Qatar.

At the college level, Richards scored 31 goals and made nine assists playing for Kingston College.

Richards was named in Jamaica’s squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and they play their opening Group A match against the United States on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea signs 17-year-old Jamaica international Richards
    Reuters
  2. I’ll give it a shot! Belgian Boumkwo becomes instant hurdler to save her team from disqualification
    AFP
  3. Federer rivals Kate at Wimbledon court; takes lessons from ballkids
    Team Sportstar
  4. Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintains dominance after third day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Highlights- AUS 82/0, leads by 92 runs: Mooney, Litchfield start strong in Aussie second innings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea signs 17-year-old Jamaica international Richards
    Reuters
  2. SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri shines again as India beats Nepal 2-0 to enter semifinals
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Brazil coach Sundhage out to plug big gap in career with Women’s World Cup glory
    AP
  4. India 2-0 Nepal Football Highlights: Sunil Chhetri, Mahesh score as India enters SAFF Championship 2023 semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. 2023 SAFF Championships: Kuwait takes giant leap towards semifinal after thumping win over Pakistan
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea signs 17-year-old Jamaica international Richards
    Reuters
  2. I’ll give it a shot! Belgian Boumkwo becomes instant hurdler to save her team from disqualification
    AFP
  3. Federer rivals Kate at Wimbledon court; takes lessons from ballkids
    Team Sportstar
  4. Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintains dominance after third day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Highlights- AUS 82/0, leads by 92 runs: Mooney, Litchfield start strong in Aussie second innings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment