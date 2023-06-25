Chelsea has completed the signing of Jamaica international striker Dujuan Richards, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
The 17-year-old, currently at the Kingston-based Phoenix All Stars Academy, made his senior international debut in March and won his third cap this month in a friendly against Qatar.
At the college level, Richards scored 31 goals and made nine assists playing for Kingston College.
Richards was named in Jamaica’s squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and they play their opening Group A match against the United States on Saturday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Chelsea signs 17-year-old Jamaica international Richards
- I’ll give it a shot! Belgian Boumkwo becomes instant hurdler to save her team from disqualification
- Federer rivals Kate at Wimbledon court; takes lessons from ballkids
- Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintains dominance after third day
- Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Highlights- AUS 82/0, leads by 92 runs: Mooney, Litchfield start strong in Aussie second innings
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE