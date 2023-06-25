MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal signs Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea

The 32-year-old is the second player moving to Al-Hilal from the English Premier League after Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 23:40 IST , Riyadh - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Koulibaly scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea after joining it from Napoli last July.
Koulibaly scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea after joining it from Napoli last July. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Koulibaly scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea after joining it from Napoli last July. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly is joining Al-Hilal from Premier League side Chelsea, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Sunday.

“We’ll continue to make history together,” Al-Hilal wrote on Twitter, alongside a short video featuring Koulibaly.

Koulibaly scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea after joining it from Napoli last July.

The 32-year-old is the second player moving to Al-Hilal from the English Premier League after Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

The Saudi Pro league has become attractive to Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal signs Portugal midfielder Neves from Wolves

League Champions Al-Ittihad signed Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema earlier this month, while the club has also confirmed that former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is joining them.

Al-Hilal is the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and Asia having won 66 trophies, and it holds the record for league and Asian Champion titles with 18 and four respectively.

Boosting its squad is a priority for the Riyadh-based club, which has lost its league and Champions League crown. Spanish media report that it is also keen to secure the services of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kalidou Koulibaly /

Al-Hilal /

Ruben Neves /

Portugal /

Senegal /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal signs Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
    Reuters
  2. India’s 1983 World Cup triumph: Where were you when Kapil’s Devils made history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deepu Mallesh, India’s flagbearer in sport climbing, aims to scale peak
    Ananya Magarde
  4. WNBA: Griner chosen as an All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again
    AP
  5. Wrestlers rule out hitting roads for protests, say will fight WFI chief in court
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal signs Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
    Reuters
  2. Fans to vote on fate of Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro
    AFP
  3. Former England U19 captain Easah Suliman hopes to write a new chapter with Pakistan
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Arteta wants stronger Arsenal squad to challenge Man City next season
    AFP
  5. Bangladesh beats Maldives 3-1 to register its first win in SAFF Championship 2023
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal signs Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
    Reuters
  2. India’s 1983 World Cup triumph: Where were you when Kapil’s Devils made history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deepu Mallesh, India’s flagbearer in sport climbing, aims to scale peak
    Ananya Magarde
  4. WNBA: Griner chosen as an All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again
    AP
  5. Wrestlers rule out hitting roads for protests, say will fight WFI chief in court
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment