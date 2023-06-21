MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal set to sign Chelsea forward Havertz: Reports

The 24-year-old has emerged as a top target for the Gunners in recent weeks as they look to improve a squad that finished second in the Premier League last season.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 23:02 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Havertz will always have a place in Chelsea fans' hearts after scoring the winner in their Champions League final victory against Manchester City in 2021.
Havertz will always have a place in Chelsea fans' hearts after scoring the winner in their Champions League final victory against Manchester City in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Havertz will always have a place in Chelsea fans’ hearts after scoring the winner in their Champions League final victory against Manchester City in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal is set to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz after reportedly agreeing a £65 million (USD 82 million) fee for the German on Wednesday.

Havertz will be allowed to discuss contract terms and undergo a medical at Arsenal after its London rival accepted the lucrative offer.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a top target for the Gunners in recent weeks as they look to improve a squad that finished second in the Premier League last season.

ALSO READ: Treble-winner Gundogan to join Barcelona from Man City: Reports

After three inconsistent years with Chelsea, Havertz is on course to become Arsenal’s first signing of the close-season.

It is believed Chelsea’s owners want to avoid letting players enter the final two years of their deals and Havertz, whose contract runs out in 2025, has not agreed an extension.

Mateo Kovacic left Chelsea for treble winner Manchester City on Wednesday, while N’Golo Kante has agreed to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Having joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, Havertz has scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances.

Despite some erratic finishing and diffident performances at times, Havertz will always have a place in Chelsea fans’ hearts after scoring the winner in their Champions League final victory against Manchester City in 2021.

ALSO READ: Kante joins Benzema at Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia entices another star player

That was by far the high point of Havertz’s time in west London.

After Chelsea’s dismal form over the last year, featuring nine goals in 47 games for Havertz, the German will hope his impending move across the capital provides a more stable environment to flourish in.

By offering such a substantial fee for Havertz, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has shown be believes the forward is capable of being a key member of his attack on a weekly basis.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
