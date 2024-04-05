Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters

SQUASH

Velavan in German Open squash quarters

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the German Open with a 3-1 upset win over eighth seed George Parker of England in Hamburg on Thursday.

The 2023 Asian Individual silver medalist Senthilkumar scored an impressive 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9 win in 61 minutes over the higher ranked Englishman in the second round of the USD 50,000 prize money PSA World Tour Bronze event. Velavan will face No 4 seed Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the quarterfinal.

Earlier, southpaw Senthilkumar, ranked No 59 in the world, beat Yassin Elshafei of Egypt 6-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 in 62 minutes in the first round.

- Team Sportstar