Serie A: Juventus confirms the departure of Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado

Juventus and Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado will be leaving the club after spending eight years, the Serie A side confirmed on Friday.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 19:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cuadrado played 314 times for Juventus, scoring 26 goals and assisting 59 more, winning 11 trophies in the process.
Cuadrado played 314 times for Juventus, scoring 26 goals and assisting 59 more, winning 11 trophies in the process.
Cuadrado played 314 times for Juventus, scoring 26 goals and assisting 59 more, winning 11 trophies in the process.

Juventus and Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado will be leaving the club after spending eight years, the Serie A side confirmed on Friday.

“Today, after an eight-season journey, it is time to say goodbye because Juan Cuadrado is leaving Juventus. Eight unforgettable years. Year after year, Panita was one of the certainties, no matter the position, tactical set-up or shirt number on his back,” the club said in an official statement.

“Eight years full of joy, smiles, jokes and enthusiasm. He brought his positive energy into the dressing room and into our world. Juan won over the fans in a unique and special way, becoming a point of reference on and off the pitch,” it added.

More to follow.

