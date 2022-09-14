Football

Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias, three others detained in extortion case

Mathias Pogba presented himself "early afternoon to investigators and was placed in police custody", said one of the legal sources who asked not to be named.

Paris 14 September, 2022 22:26 IST

FILE PHOTO: Paul Pogba and his brother Mathias Pogba walking on the pitch before a match between All Star France and Guinea at the Vallee du Cher Stadium in Tours, central France, as part of the “48h for Guinea” charity event on December 29, 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Paul Pogba and his brother Mathias Pogba walking on the pitch before a match between All Star France and Guinea at the Vallee du Cher Stadium in Tours, central France, as part of the "48h for Guinea" charity event on December 29, 2019.



French authorities have detained the elder brother of Paul Pogba, Mathias, and three others in an investigation into the extortion alleged by the France national team and Juventus football star, sources close to the case said Wednesday.



Among the four suspects detained in total in the probe, one was taken into custody on Tuesday and three on Wednesday, a judicial source added.

