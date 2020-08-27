Football

Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

Paul Pogba has been left out of France squad after testing positive or coronavirus, with Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga called up as a late replacement.

27 August, 2020 18:09 IST

Paul Pogba is the latest footballer to test positive for coronavirus.   -  Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of the France squad for its upcoming UEFA Nations League matches after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

Deschamps said Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was called up as a late replacement for Pogba.

France plays Sweden on September 5 and hosts Croatia three days later.

