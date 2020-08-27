Football Football Pogba tests positive for COVID-19 Paul Pogba has been left out of France squad after testing positive or coronavirus, with Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga called up as a late replacement. Reuters 27 August, 2020 18:09 IST Paul Pogba is the latest footballer to test positive for coronavirus. - Getty Images Reuters 27 August, 2020 18:09 IST Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of the France squad for its upcoming UEFA Nations League matches after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.Deschamps said Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was called up as a late replacement for Pogba.France plays Sweden on September 5 and hosts Croatia three days later. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos