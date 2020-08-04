Football Football Chelsea's Pedro undergoes surgery for shoulder injury Pedro had replaced forward Christian Pulisic in the game which Chelsea lost 2-1, after the American pulled up with a hamstring problem. Reuters 04 August, 2020 17:03 IST Chelsea's Pedro is stretchered off after sustaining an injury during the FA Cup final vs Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium. - REUTERS Reuters 04 August, 2020 17:03 IST Chelsea's Spanish winger Pedro has had surgery after sustaining a shoulder injury in Saturday's FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal, the 33-year-old said on Tuesday.Pedro had replaced forward Christian Pulisic in the game which Chelsea lost 2-1, after the American, who scored in the first half, pulled up with a hamstring problem.ALSO READ| Champions League restarts on August 7- All you need to know “The surgery went well, I will be back soon. It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you all for your support,” Pedro said on Instagram.Pedro, whose Chelsea deal expires at the end of the month, has reportedly agreed a move to Italian Serie A side AS Roma on a free transfer. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final LIVE Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos