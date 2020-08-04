Promotion can earn Brentford £160 million: Deloitte

Brentford stands to earn some £160 million ($209.28 million) in additional revenue over three years if it defeats Fulham in Tuesday's Championship play-off final and secure a return to the Premier League, Deloitte has said.

An estimated £85 million of that sum would come from central broadcasting distributions and £75 million from parachute payments over the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons if Brentford was relegated after a single campaign, it said.

If it avoids immediate relegation, its additional revenue could rise to £265 million over five years, Deloitte said.

Fulham could earn £135 million over three years if it is promoted, with the reduced amount due to the fact it is still receiving parachute payments following its relegation to the Championship in 2019.

“Given the recent impact of COVID-19, it is likely that the financial impact of promotion will be better received than ever before,” said Tim Bridge, director in Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

“The increased revenue provides clubs with the platform from which they can develop on and off the pitch. Promotion to the Premier League provides clubs with the financial resources to make strategic investments.”