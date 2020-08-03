Champions League restarts on August 7- All you need to know

The UEFA Champions League is back! A 149 days after reigning champion Liverpool was knocked out by Atletico Madrid, the 2019/20 season will return with the remaining fixtures of the round of 16 beginning on August 7.

The season, which was originally scheduled to end with the final on May 30 in Istanbul, was postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. On June 17, the UEFA executive committee released a new schedule with a revised format. The final is now slated to take place on August 23.

When does the Champions League season restart and what is the format?

The 2019/20 Champions League season will resume on August 7 (Friday).

The competition will return with the remaining second-leg round of 16 fixtures. The matches will take place in the stadium of the home team.

The first day will see Juventus host Lyon, while Manchester City will host Real Madrid. The following day, August 8, will have Bayern Munich take on Chelsea and Barcelona play host to Napoli.

The format for the quarterfinals and semifinals has been revamped in an attempt to complete the tournament at the earliest. The UEFA Champions League will finish with a 12-day mini-tournament in Lisbon, Portugal. Unlike the traditional format, the quarterfinals and semifinals will now take place as single-leg ties.

Moreover, all the matches of the mini-tournament will take place only in two stadiums - the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and the Estádio José Alvalade

Which teams are in the fray?

The UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals and the semifinals was held on Friday, July 10. The match-ups are as follows:

Quarterfinals schedule:

Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain (August 12)

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid (August 13)

Napoli/Barcelona vs Chelsea/Bayern (August 14)

Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Lyon/Juventus (August 15)

Semifinals schedule:

SEMI 1- AUGUST 18

SEMI 2- AUGUST 19

FINAL: AUGUST 23

Can teams add new players for the remaining matches of the UEFA Champions League?

Each club can register up to three new ‘List A’ players, but the team strength is still limited to 25 players. This means a club must remove the existing squad members to make room for the additions, should it choose to. Moreover, players must have been already registered and eligible to play for the club at the domestic level since February 3, or in any case no later than before the first leg of the round of 16 as initially scheduled for the relevant team.

How many substitutes will each team be allowed in remaining matches of the UEFA Champions League?

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the executive committee has brought in some changes to the number of substitutes allowed per team. Each team will be able to make five substitutions but will only be allowed to make these changes at three points in the game. These three occasions do not include changes at half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution will be allowed during extra time.

Where can you watch the UEFA Champions League Games live in India?

Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the television rights for the UEFA Champions League in India. Sony SIX will telecast the majority of the remaining part of the season.

On the other hand, Sony LIV will be providing live streaming online for Indian subscribers.