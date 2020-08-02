Football Champions League Champions League Pulisic, Azpilicueta to miss Champions League clash against Bayern Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta will miss Champions League round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich. Reuters 02 August, 2020 09:39 IST Christian Pulisic has picked up a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final against Arsenal. - ap Reuters 02 August, 2020 09:39 IST Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta will miss Chelsea's Champions League match against Bayern Munich after picking up hamstring injuries, manager Frank Lampard said.Defender Azpilicueta and forward Pulisic limped off during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.“I don't know the full extent of the injuries,” Lampard told reporters. “But I know the hamstrings with Azpi and Christian - they have to be scanned and assessed over the next few days. Eddie Howe steps down as Bournemouth manager after relegation “They clearly won't be fit for next week.”Chelsea will visit German champion Bayern Munich on August 8, trailing 3-0 from the first leg of its last-16 tie. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos