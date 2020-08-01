Arteta praises Chelsea boss Lampard ahead of FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Frank Lampard for the work he did at Derby County and Chelsea as a manager ahead of the FA Cup final on Saturday. Arteta and Lampard have faced each other multiple times while playing for Arsenal and Chelsea respectively and face off as managers for the third time this season.

Arsenal defeated Manchester City 2-0 in the semifinal while Chelsea outclassed Manchester United in its semifinal clash to set up a London derby in the final. Here's what Arteta had to say ahead of the clash