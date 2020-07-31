Football Football Going to Wembley to be arrogant, says Arsenal's Martinez Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez believes the FA Cup final against Chelsea is a chance to prove that he is not willing to accept being a deputy. Reuters 31 July, 2020 12:48 IST Emiliano Martinez has put in assured performances for Arsenal following Bernd Leno's injury. - ap Reuters 31 July, 2020 12:48 IST Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez says he has a point to prove in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday as he looks to shake off the tag of back-up goalkeeper.Arsenal's first-choice shot-stopper Bernd Leno sustained a right knee injury in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion in June and Martinez has impressed in the German's absence, keeping four clean sheets in 10 starts.The game against Chelsea will provide a stern test of Martinez's credentials, but the Argentine says he is looking forward to the challenge.“I will be proud and will enjoy it. I'm going to Wembley to be arrogant on the pitch,” Martinez, 27, told British media on Thursday. “I will never be arrogant off it but you have to have confidence.” Newcastle United takeover falls through as Saudi group pulls out “I never accepted I am a back-up, especially if you believe so much in yourself, and when people say, 'You are the back-up' it hurts your feelings.”“My agent called me the other day and said, 'what do you think about next season?' I said, 'I don't want to talk about that. I need to play in the final and have my mind clear'.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos