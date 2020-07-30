Football EPL EPL Newcastle United takeover falls through as Saudi group pulls out Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers have withdrawn from the process to buy English Premier League club Newcastle United. Team Sportstar 30 July, 2020 20:20 IST A reported 300 million pound bid to buy Newcastle United was made in April this year. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 30 July, 2020 20:20 IST Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers have withdrawn from the process to buy English Premier League club Newcastle United.A statement read: "With a deep appreciation for the Newcastle community and the significance of its football club, we have come to the decision to withdraw our interest in acquiring Newcastle United Football Club."We do so with regret, as we were excited and fully committed to invest in the great city of Newcastle and believe we could have returned the club to the position of its history, tradition and fans' merit.READ| Newcastle takeover: Britain's sports minister 'uncomfortable' with expectation of involvement "Ultimately, during the unforeseeably prolonged process, the commercial agreement between the Investment Group and the Club's owners expired and our investment thesis could not be sustained, particularly with no clarity as to the circumstances under which the next season will start and the new norms that will arise for matches, training and other activities."Earlier, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce had called for clarity on the proposed takeover so the club could start planning for next season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos