WATCH: Bernd Leno returns to Arsenal training

Bernd Leno returned to the Arsenal training ground for the first time since June as he recovers from a knee injury.

31 July, 2020 14:44 IST

Arsenal's first-choice shot-stopper Bernd Leno had sustained a right knee injury in the Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion in June and has been out of action since.

Leno returned to the Arsenal training ground to resume training, and the German has taken a major step forward on his return from injury. Here's a snippet of his first training session in over a month -

His knee injury saw Emiliano Martinez take his place in the team as the Gooners finished eighth on the table. However, Mikel Arteta's side has a chance to end the season with silverware as it faces Chelsea in the FA Cup final on August 1.