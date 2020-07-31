Football

WATCH: Bernd Leno returns to Arsenal training

Bernd Leno returned to the Arsenal training ground for the first time since June as he recovers from a knee injury.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 July, 2020 14:44 IST
Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno made 30 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season and kept eight clean sheets.   -  Twitter @Bernd_Leno

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 July, 2020 14:44 IST

Arsenal's first-choice shot-stopper Bernd Leno had sustained a right knee injury in the Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion in June and has been out of action since.

Leno returned to the Arsenal training ground to resume training, and the German has taken a major step forward on his return from injury.

Here's a snippet of his first training session in over a month -

 

His knee injury saw Emiliano Martinez take his place in the team as the Gooners finished eighth on the table. However, Mikel Arteta's side has a chance to end the season with silverware as it faces Chelsea in the FA Cup final on August 1.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m.

  Dugout videos

 Related