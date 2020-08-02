Football Football Juventus suffer first home league defeat for over two year Juventus, which hosts Olympique Lyonnais in a Champions League round of 16, second leg on Friday, rested several regulars including Cristiano Ronaldo. Reuters TURIN 02 August, 2020 03:03 IST Nikola Kalinic headed Roma level and Diego Perotti put the visitor ahead from a penalty before halftime. Perotti added the third in the 52nd minute following a dazzling run by Nicolo Zaniolo. - REUTERS Reuters TURIN 02 August, 2020 03:03 IST Serie A champion Juventus suffered its first home league defeat for over two years when it finished the season by losing 3-1 against AS Roma on Saturday.The Turin side, last beaten on its own ground in a Serie A match by Napoli in April 2018, has lost both its games since clinching the title one week ago and finished the campaign with 83 points, one ahead of Inter Milan.HIGHLIGHTS|Juve loses 3-1 in final league gameJuventus, which hosts Olympique Lyonnais in a Champions League round of 16, second leg on Friday, rested several regulars including Cristiano Ronaldo but went ahead with a Gonzalo Higuain goal in the fifth minute.Nikola Kalinic headed Roma level and Diego Perotti put the visitor ahead from a penalty before halftime. Perotti added the third in the 52nd minute following a dazzling run by Nicolo Zaniolo. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos