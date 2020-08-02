Football

Juventus suffer first home league defeat for over two year

Juventus, which hosts Olympique Lyonnais in a Champions League round of 16, second leg on Friday, rested several regulars including Cristiano Ronaldo.

TURIN 02 August, 2020 03:03 IST

Nikola Kalinic headed Roma level and Diego Perotti put the visitor ahead from a penalty before halftime. Perotti added the third in the 52nd minute following a dazzling run by Nicolo Zaniolo.    -  REUTERS

TURIN 02 August, 2020 03:03 IST

Serie A champion Juventus suffered its first home league defeat for over two years when it finished the season by losing 3-1 against AS Roma on Saturday.

The Turin side, last beaten on its own ground in a Serie A match by Napoli in April 2018, has lost both its games since clinching the title one week ago and finished the campaign with 83 points, one ahead of Inter Milan.

Juventus, which hosts Olympique Lyonnais in a Champions League round of 16, second leg on Friday, rested several regulars including Cristiano Ronaldo but went ahead with a Gonzalo Higuain goal in the fifth minute.

Nikola Kalinic headed Roma level and Diego Perotti put the visitor ahead from a penalty before halftime. Perotti added the third in the 52nd minute following a dazzling run by Nicolo Zaniolo. 

