Football EPL EPL Eddie Howe steps down as Bournemouth manager after relegation Bournemouth parted ways with head coach Eddie Howe following the club's relegation from the Premier League. Reuters 02 August, 2020 09:24 IST Bournemouth was relegated from the Premier League after finishing 18th. - Getty Images Eddie Howe has left his job as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent after its relegation from the Premier League, the club announced on Saturday.Bournemouth was relegated from the top division on the final day of the season after finishing third-bottom with 34 points."Having spent a total of 25 years with the club as both a player and a manager, this decision - made together with the club - is one of the hardest I've ever had to make," said Howe in an open letter to fans."However, although the affection and love I have for this football club will always remain, we collectively feel that now is the right time for the club to go in a new direction."Bournemouth will always be in my heart, but I firmly believe now is the right time for the club to have a change."Howe, 42, managed Bournemouth in more than 450 games across two spells at the Vitality Stadium spanning more than a decade.