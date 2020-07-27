PSG's Mbappe to miss Champions League quarterfinal due to ankle injury

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks after he suffered an ankle injury in Friday's French Cup final win over Saint-Etienne, the Ligue 1 champion said on Monday.

It means Mbappe will miss PSG's Champions League quarterfinal against Italian side Atalanta in Lisbon on August 12.

“The results of today's scan confirmed an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament. The player is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks,” PSG said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/medical-update-27-july-mbappe-injury.

A rough tackle from Loic Perrin saw the Saint-Etienne defender catch Mbappe on the ankle and the 21-year-old collapsed on the pitch in pain before being substituted.

Perrin was sent off for the challenge as PSG won 1-0.

At the post-match press conference of the Cup final, PSG centre-back Thiago Silva said there were mixed emotions after the win following Mbappe's injury.

" It is difficult when things like that happen. We are sad for Kylian [Mbappe] but also happy to win the trophy. It is true that today was a very difficult game for us," Silva said.