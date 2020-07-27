Football Champions League Champions League PSG's Mbappe to miss Champions League quarterfinal due to ankle injury Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks and will not feature in the Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta Reuters 27 July, 2020 22:02 IST Kylian Mbappe sustained an ankle injury during PSG's French Cup final clash against Saint-Etienne last Friday. - AP Reuters 27 July, 2020 22:02 IST Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks after he suffered an ankle injury in Friday's French Cup final win over Saint-Etienne, the Ligue 1 champion said on Monday.It means Mbappe will miss PSG's Champions League quarterfinal against Italian side Atalanta in Lisbon on August 12.ALSO READ| Dybala's injury not as serious as thought, could face Lyon “The results of today's scan confirmed an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament. The player is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks,” PSG said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/medical-update-27-july-mbappe-injury.A rough tackle from Loic Perrin saw the Saint-Etienne defender catch Mbappe on the ankle and the 21-year-old collapsed on the pitch in pain before being substituted.Perrin was sent off for the challenge as PSG won 1-0.WATCH| French Cup win tinged with sadness after Mbappe's injury: Thiago Silva At the post-match press conference of the Cup final, PSG centre-back Thiago Silva said there were mixed emotions after the win following Mbappe's injury." It is difficult when things like that happen. We are sad for Kylian [Mbappe] but also happy to win the trophy. It is true that today was a very difficult game for us," Silva said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos