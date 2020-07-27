Football Football Malaysia to host Asian Champions League matches in East Asia Malaysia has been named the Asian Champions League's centralised hub in East Asia with matches in the region due to restart in October. Reuters 27 July, 2020 19:42 IST Malaysia will host Group G and Group H matches from October 17-November 1 and a semifinal on November 28 (Representative Image) Reuters 27 July, 2020 19:42 IST Malaysia has been named the Asian Champions League's centralised hub in East Asia with matches in the region due to restart in October, the continent's soccer governing body said on Monday.Asia's elite club competition was suspended in early March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume in West Asia hub Qatar on September 14.Malaysia will host Group G and Group H matches from October 17-November 1 and a semifinal on November 28. It will also host last-16 games from the two groups on November 4 and two quarterfinals on November 25.Teams from China, Australia, South Korea, Japan and Malaysia will play in the East Asia regional hub, while teams from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran and Uzbekistan will play in the West Asia hub.The centralised venue for Groups E and F and the remaining knockout stage matches have not yet been confirmed.The AFC said this month that group games would be played in full in a round-robin format while knockouts rounds would be reduced to single games from the usual two-legged tie format.The final pitting the best teams from each region will be held on December 5 in the Western hub. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos