Pele dead aged 82: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe among stars to pay tribute to Brazil and football legend

Brazil’s all time leading goal scorer, Pele passed away of cancer aged 82 on Thursday in Sao Paulo. He had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment.

“Inspiration, love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever,” the family statement from the Brazil legend read on Twitter.

The legend had won three World Cups with Brazil, in 1958, 1962 and 1970. On his death, the sports world expressed its condolences with messages coming from all around the world.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career.



Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ocr5KF239t — Premier League (@premierleague) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace, Pele.



Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ypo6NGxdqS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2022

The greatest this sport has seen.



Rest in peace, Pelé 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/DiV01Kiqwe — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) December 29, 2022

A Sporting Legend.



Rest in Peace King Pele 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AmehPBOR30 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 29, 2022

We are truly saddened to hear the news of Pele's passing.



As a club, we had the privilege of hosting Pele in 1981, at Highbury. A memory we will always cherish.



Our thoughts, along with entire football community are with Pele's loved ones today. pic.twitter.com/PZgWmXvSRh — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace, Pele.



We send our deepest condolences to his family and all those close to him following his sad passing.



We had the privilege of hosting the King of Football in 1977, at Eden Gardens — a memory we will always cherish. pic.twitter.com/pxNizvvXLb — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 29, 2022

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he'll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2022

RIP Pele. An inspiration around the world, a global icon, a legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iHlVzBB7j4 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 29, 2022

Rest in Peace the legend Pele. What a Smile 💛🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/6uvPJgYoNF — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 29, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear that football legend Pelé has passed away. May we pass on our sincerest condolences to his friends and family.



Rest in peace, O Rei. pic.twitter.com/KtnZMGuz7d — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 29, 2022

Barça expresses its sorrow to learn of the death of the "Rei" Pelé, one of the greatest footballers of all time. He made football greater than ever. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/r8TQbVyN28 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace to one of the greatest legends of the game🖤⚽😥

Your legacy will live forever.

I'm sure 'Heaven FC' with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever 🫶🏼🇧🇷🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KimzUxhIik — Mesut Özil (@M10) December 29, 2022

Farewell to the King. The master of the beautiful game.



Rest in peace, Pelé. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Cd7xccxX9B — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 29, 2022

A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele. pic.twitter.com/I4UwAHmWkh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2022

I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you. pic.twitter.com/oCpQlw7EIK — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) December 29, 2022

Sad day for the world of football.



Rest in peace, Pelé 🤍 pic.twitter.com/uVe6frAHO1 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 29, 2022

The King of The World's Game.

Obrigado, Pelé. 👑 pic.twitter.com/cRoncMhDye — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 29, 2022

A sad day for football around the world.

Brazilian legend and three times World Cup winner Pele has passed away at the age of 82.



Rest in peace Edson Arantes do Nascimento pic.twitter.com/ozE9qAJ7H7 — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) December 29, 2022

Stefano Domenicali:



Very sad to hear the news that Pele, one of greatest footballers ever has passed away. He was a shining light for Brazil and millions around the world. His skill, smile and brilliance will live on forever. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time pic.twitter.com/p4BlOgSonu — F1 Media (@F1Media) December 29, 2022