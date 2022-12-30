Football

Pele dead aged 82: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe among stars to pay tribute to Brazil and football legend

The legend had won three World Cups with Brazil, in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and on his death, the sports world expressed its condolences with messages coming from all around the world.

Team Sportstar
30 December, 2022 00:51 IST
It was reported that Pele, who was undergoing treatments for colon cancer, died at the age of 82.

It was reported that Pele, who was undergoing treatments for colon cancer, died at the age of 82.

Brazil’s all time leading goal scorer, Pele passed away of cancer aged 82 on Thursday in Sao Paulo. He had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment.

 “Inspiration, love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever,” the family statement from the Brazil legend read on Twitter.

