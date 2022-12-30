Football

When Pele became part of FIFA World Cup history, without scoring a goal

Pele, who was assured that he had scored, is said to have shouted ‘Gol’ and had his hands up in the air and was wheeling away in celebration, was left astounded at what transpired.

Team Sportstar
30 December, 2022 00:40 IST
30 December, 2022 00:40 IST
Banks’ save to deny Pele 52 years ago has been described as the ‘save of the century’ and Pele has previously admitted he thought he had scored.

Banks’ save to deny Pele 52 years ago has been described as the ‘save of the century’ and Pele has previously admitted he thought he had scored. | Photo Credit: AP 

Pele, who was assured that he had scored, is said to have shouted ‘Gol’ and had his hands up in the air and was wheeling away in celebration, was left astounded at what transpired.

Football great Pele, 82, passed away of cancer on Thursday in Sao Paulo.

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment.

Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games. Nicknamed the Black Pearl, Pele won one Ballon d’Or, a record three World Cups and scored a staggering 1,283 career goals.

In the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, England faced eventual winner Brazil in a group stage match at the Guadalajara. Brazil went on to win the match 1-0 but it was an England player who stole the headlines. England keeper Gordon Banks made a miraculous save to keep out Pele’s header.

Brazil’s Jairzinho beat his marker, Terry Cooper, easily and lifted in a pinpoint cross from the right for Pele. Pele’s timing of the run and the eventual header was equally good, and he rose high above the English defence to head the ball towards the goal.

Banks, who was readjusting his position from the near post, dived backwards instead of diving towards the bounce of the ball. Choosing not to parry it, fearing the presence of Pele and Rivelino in the box, Banks manipulated the ball with his fingertip and lifted it above the crossbar to safety.

Pele, who was assured that he had scored, is said to have shouted ‘Gol’ and had his hands up in the air and was wheeling away in celebration, was left astounded at what transpired.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us