Football great Pele, 82, passed away of cancer on Thursday in Sao Paulo.

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment.

Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games. Nicknamed the Black Pearl, Pele won one Ballon d’Or, a record three World Cups and scored a staggering 1,283 career goals.

In the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, England faced eventual winner Brazil in a group stage match at the Guadalajara. Brazil went on to win the match 1-0 but it was an England player who stole the headlines. England keeper Gordon Banks made a miraculous save to keep out Pele’s header.

Brazil’s Jairzinho beat his marker, Terry Cooper, easily and lifted in a pinpoint cross from the right for Pele. Pele’s timing of the run and the eventual header was equally good, and he rose high above the English defence to head the ball towards the goal.

Banks, who was readjusting his position from the near post, dived backwards instead of diving towards the bounce of the ball. Choosing not to parry it, fearing the presence of Pele and Rivelino in the box, Banks manipulated the ball with his fingertip and lifted it above the crossbar to safety.

Pele, who was assured that he had scored, is said to have shouted ‘Gol’ and had his hands up in the air and was wheeling away in celebration, was left astounded at what transpired.