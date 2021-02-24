Football Football Guardiola says it is unethical for players to leak team news, post Villa fiasco The Manchester City manager was reacting after Aston Villa's complaint that an injury to Jack Grealish appeared on social media. Reuters 24 February, 2021 13:30 IST Jack Grealish sustained his injury during the game against Brigton and Hove Albion last Saturday- AP Reuters 24 February, 2021 13:30 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it was "incredibly unethical and unprofessional" for players to leak team news but that it cannot be controlled."Sometimes you make a team selection and players speak to friends on other teams and talk about what you do," Guardiola said."Sometimes it happens and it is incredibly unethical and unprofessional but you cannot control it," he added. Guardiola's comments follow Aston Villa's complaint that an injury to Jack Grealish appeared on social media.ALSO READ | Leicester's Rodgers sweating over Maddison fitnessThe Times reported on Monday that Villa players had been banned from playing the popular Fantasy Premier League game due to concerns Grealish's injury was leaked online.A Twitter account called FPL insider pointed out that Villa's Matt Targett, Conor Hourihane and Neil Taylor as well as two staff members all transferred Grealish out of their fantasy squads ahead of the game's transfer deadline, which was two days before their match against Leicester City. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.