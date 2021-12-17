Pep Guardiola returns inconclusive COVID-19 test, cancels media interaction: report

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has cancelled his media interactions after returning an inconclusive COVID-19 test on Friday.

According to Sky Sports, Guardiola is now awaiting the results of a PCR test ahead of City's Newcastle trip on Sunday.

READ: COVID plays havoc with world sport as infection rate surges

Guardiola had travelled to Spain to attend Sergio Aguero's retirement at Barcelona this week amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Premier League.

MORE TO FOLLOW....