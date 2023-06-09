Former Chelsea keeper Cech signs with Oxford City Stars

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has signed with Oxford City Stars as their goaltender for the 2023-24 campaign, the third-tier ice hockey side said.
The 41-year-old, who won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and four FA Cups for Chelsea, previously played for Guildford Phoenix and the Chelmsford Chieftains.
“It’s clear Oxford have big ambitions and I hope I can help them with those,” said Cech, who played the sport as a youngster before switching to soccer.
“Personally I’m looking forward to build on the experience with Chelmsford Chieftains ... last season and help the team to reach new heights this coming season.”
