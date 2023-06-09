Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Chelsea keeper Cech signs with Oxford City Stars

The 41-year-old, who won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and four FA Cups for Chelsea, previously played for Guildford Phoenix and the Chelmsford Chieftains.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 21:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech.
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has signed with Oxford City Stars as their goaltender for the 2023-24 campaign, the third-tier ice hockey side said.

The 41-year-old, who won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and four FA Cups for Chelsea, previously played for Guildford Phoenix and the Chelmsford Chieftains.

ALSO READ
Postecoglou promises exciting ride at Spurs

“It’s clear Oxford have big ambitions and I hope I can help them with those,” said Cech, who played the sport as a youngster before switching to soccer.

“Personally I’m looking forward to build on the experience with Chelmsford Chieftains ... last season and help the team to reach new heights this coming season.”

Related Topics

Petr Cech

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia 105/3 (36 overs); Head, Labuschagne extend lead after Jadeja gets Smith
    Team Sportstar
  2. Djokovic beats Alcaraz, reaches French Open final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Chelsea keeper Cech signs with Oxford City Stars
    Reuters
  4. Postecoglou promises exciting ride at Spurs
    AFP
  5. Dan ‘50k’ Ige ahead of UFC 289 fight: I am in a rebuilding process
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Chelsea keeper Cech signs with Oxford City Stars
    Reuters
  2. Postecoglou promises exciting ride at Spurs
    AFP
  3. Phil Neville joins Canada coaching staff ahead of Nations League semifinal
    AFP
  4. Real Madrid brings back defender Fran García from Rayo on transfer
    AP
  5. Captain Maatouk stars as Lebanon beats Vanuatu 3-1 in Intercontinental Cup opener
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia 105/3 (36 overs); Head, Labuschagne extend lead after Jadeja gets Smith
    Team Sportstar
  2. Djokovic beats Alcaraz, reaches French Open final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Chelsea keeper Cech signs with Oxford City Stars
    Reuters
  4. Postecoglou promises exciting ride at Spurs
    AFP
  5. Dan ‘50k’ Ige ahead of UFC 289 fight: I am in a rebuilding process
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment