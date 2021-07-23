Pochettino signs a one-year extension with PSG till 2023

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino signed a one-year contract extension, which will keep him at the club till 2023.

The Argentine and former Tottenham Hotspur boss took over after the French heavyweights sacked Thomas Tuchel in January but PSG was dethroned as champion by Lille and Pochettino's men were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Under Pochettino, PSG won the French Cup last season.

"I'm really very happy, for myself and also for my staff," said Pochettino, a former PSG captain.

"It's very important for us to feel the confidence of the club and we will give our maximum so that the supporters are proud of Paris Saint-Germain.

"That's why we will try and reach our objectives all together, as one. Twenty years ago I was captain of this club and today I am the coach. It's a dream come true."