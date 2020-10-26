Football Football Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments Paul Pogba has denied reports that said he quit the France national team over comments made by Emmanuel Macron, which were perceived to be against Islam. Reuters 26 October, 2020 18:35 IST "I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some 'media' sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding the French national team to the pot" - Paul Pogba wrote in an Instagram post. - Reuters Reuters 26 October, 2020 18:35 IST Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday denied media reports that said he quit the France national team over comments made by the country's President Emmanuel Macron, which were perceived to be against Islam.The French leader this month declared war on “Islamist separatism”, which he believes is taking over some Muslim communities in France.The Sun newspaper alleged that Pogba, a practising Muslim, reacted to Macron's comments by quitting the national team.“Unacceptable,” the 27-year-old wrote on a Twitter post along with a “fake news” sticker on a screenshot of the headline from The Sun. pic.twitter.com/k6caKkUzid— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 26, 2020 “So The Sun did it again,” he added. “Absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought.“I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some 'media' sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding the French national team to the pot.“I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don't act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring (if) it affects people's lives and my life.” View this post on Instagram So The Sun did it again... absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought. I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding the French National Team to the pot. I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life. I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News. In a quick shout out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don’t write without making sure. But hey, seems you did it again and in a very serious topic this time, shame on you! #fakenews #AllezLesBleus @emmanuelmacron @equipedefrance A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Oct 26, 2020 at 5:20am PDT Pogba added that he was taking legal action against the publishers. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos