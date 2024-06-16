MagazineBuy Print

Poland vs Netherlands, EURO 2024: Man shot by Hamburg police after axe attack before match

A heavy police presence has been visible in Hamburg ahead of the game, but both sets of supporters have mixed peacefully ahead of the incident.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 17:17 IST , FRANKFURT - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Police officers guard a cordoned off area on Silbersackstrasse after an attacker was shot down by police officers in the St. Pauli district of Hamburg, Germany.
Police officers guard a cordoned off area on Silbersackstrasse after an attacker was shot down by police officers in the St. Pauli district of Hamburg, Germany. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Police officers guard a cordoned off area on Silbersackstrasse after an attacker was shot down by police officers in the St. Pauli district of Hamburg, Germany. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

German police fired shots at a person who threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device on the sidelines of a football fan parade in the St Pauli district of central Hamburg on Sunday, according to a police post on social media platform X.

A major police operation is now underway and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, the post added.

In a statement, Hamburg Police said, “At St Pauli, there is currently a major police operation.

“According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

A heavy police presence has been visible in Hamburg ahead of the game, but both sets of supporters have mixed peacefully ahead of the incident.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Poland /

Euro 2024 /

Netherlands

