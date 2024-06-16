Poland vs Netherlands, EURO 2024: Man shot by Hamburg police after axe attack before match

German police fired shots at a person who threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device on the sidelines of a football fan parade in the St Pauli district of central Hamburg on Sunday, according to a police post on social media platform X.

A major police operation is now underway and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, the post added.

In a statement, Hamburg Police said, “At St Pauli, there is currently a major police operation.

“According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

A heavy police presence has been visible in Hamburg ahead of the game, but both sets of supporters have mixed peacefully ahead of the incident.