German police fired shots at a person who threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device on the sidelines of a football fan parade in the St Pauli district of central Hamburg on Sunday, according to a police post on social media platform X.
A major police operation is now underway and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, the post added.
In a statement, Hamburg Police said, “At St Pauli, there is currently a major police operation.
“According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”
A heavy police presence has been visible in Hamburg ahead of the game, but both sets of supporters have mixed peacefully ahead of the incident.
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 16: Aditi Ashok tied 14th on LPGA in Michigan
- Poland vs Netherlands LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: Lineups out, Lewandowski on bench, De Jong out injured, Where to watch, 6:30 PM IST kick-off
- Poland vs Netherlands, EURO 2024: Man shot by Hamburg police after axe attack before match
- IND-W vs SA-W First ODI, Live Score: Smriti Mandhana, lower order help India to respectable 265/8
- Poland vs Netherlands, EURO 2024: Why is Robert Lewandowski not starting in POL v NED today?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE