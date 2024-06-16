MagazineBuy Print

Poland vs Netherlands, EURO 2024: Why is Robert Lewandowski not starting in POL v NED today?

Poland will open in European Championship 2024 campaign against Netherlands in the opening game of Group C, at the Volksparkstadion on Sunday.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 17:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lewandowski waves to the fans during a training session of Poland’s national team at the Eilenriedestadion in Hannover, Germany.
Lewandowski waves to the fans during a training session of Poland’s national team at the Eilenriedestadion in Hannover, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP
Lewandowski waves to the fans during a training session of Poland's national team at the Eilenriedestadion in Hannover, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

Poland will open in European Championship 2024 campaign against Netherlands in the opening game of Group C, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Sunday.

FOLLOW EURO 2024: LIVE updates from the POL vs NED match

However, the biggest name missing in Poland’s starting line-up was its highest-ever goalscorer, Robert Lewandowski. The Barcelona striker has remained the perpetual threat for club and country, over the years, and his absence is bound to weaken the team.

WHY IS LEWANDOWSKI NOT STARTING?

Lewandowski had suffered a tear in the biceps femoris muscle during a warm-up match against Turkey, and was forced out of play in the 33rd minute. Though Poland won the game 2-1, its medical team was assigned a race against time to keep the star striker ready for the opener.

“We remain optimistic,” Poland Football Federation’s spokesperson Emil Kopanski had told AFP.

However, it could not be fit enough to start the opening match, and was thus ruled out of the starting 11 -- a move that was was more of a cautious one than forced, with Poland playing France and Austria next in its Group stage matches.

WHEN WILL LEWANDOWSKI BE BACK?

Though the Federation had previously ruled him out entirely for the opening match against Netherlands, the matchday squad, surprisingly had his name on the list of substitutes.

Lewandowski, thus, can start his Euro 2024 campaign as early as today while he is expected to be fit to start the next game five days later, against Austria at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

