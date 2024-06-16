MagazineBuy Print

Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024: Gakpo equalises after Buksa goal no Lewandowski in starting XI, POL v NED talking points

The 2024 edition of the European Championship saw its Group D matches begin with Poland taking on Netherlands, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Sunday.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 18:24 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Poland’s Adam Buksa celebrates scoring their first goal against Netherlands.
Poland’s Adam Buksa celebrates scoring their first goal against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Poland’s Adam Buksa celebrates scoring their first goal against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sportstar looks at the top talking points of the match.

Sportstar looks at the top talking points of the match.

No Lewandowski in Poland’s starting line-up

The biggest name missing in Poland’s starting line-up was its highest-ever goalscorer, Robert Lewandowski. The Barcelona striker has remained the perpetual threat for club and country, over the years, and his absence is bound to weaken the team.

Man shot by Hamburg police after axe attack before match

German police fired shots at a person who threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device on the sidelines of a football fan parade in the St Pauli district of central Hamburg on Sunday, according to a police post on social media platform X.

A major police operation is now underway and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, the post added.

Verbruggen becomes youngest Dutch goalkeeper to start in Euros

At 21 years and 303 days, Bart Verbruggen became the youngest goalie in Euros since José Ángel Iribar, who played for Spain in EURO 1964, then called the European Nations Cup. In the history of the tournament, he ranks third among youngest goalkeepers to play in the tournament.

Winds of change in the National team?

This is the first time since 2008 that the Netherlands is starting a match at a major tournament without a player from Ajax. It is also the 12th time in the history of Dutch men’s football.

No Lewandowski, no problem

Adam Buksa became the first Polish player to score a first half goal in the group stages of the European Championships since Robert Lewandowski in the opening match of Euro 2012.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

